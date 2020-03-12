Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,741 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 897.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $108.50 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.28. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

