Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,730,000 after purchasing an additional 331,898 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,452,000 after purchasing an additional 383,546 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,311 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,714,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,063,000 after purchasing an additional 679,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

ALLY opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.