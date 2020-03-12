Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,617 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 3,518.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,600,000 after buying an additional 7,151,628 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,277,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,776,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 109,435 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in SEI Investments by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 100,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In related news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,977,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,998 shares of company stock valued at $14,330,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.