Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nutanix worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 64.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 694.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 802.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. Nutanix Inc has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 14,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,205.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,299.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $311,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,003 shares of company stock worth $5,630,949. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

