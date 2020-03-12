Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price (down from GBX 290 ($3.81)) on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 263.67 ($3.47).

Get Equiniti Group alerts:

Shares of EQN stock opened at GBX 155.40 ($2.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85. Equiniti Group has a one year low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 207.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.