Ernie J. Garateix Buys 1,000 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) COO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 1,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $11,030.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,951.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,843. The firm has a market cap of $279.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.19 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 5.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

