Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551,274 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.24% of Essent Group worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,745,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 679.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 311,015 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 556,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 198,168 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

ESNT stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,696. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. Essent Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $107,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $564,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

