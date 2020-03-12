Etherparty Trading 61.4% Lower This Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 53% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, ACX and HitBTC. Etherparty has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $86,690.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 61.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.02251343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00193819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00116395 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, ACX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.