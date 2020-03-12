Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Europa Oil & Gas earned a news sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of LON:EOG traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,971. Europa Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.88 ($0.05). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.25.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

