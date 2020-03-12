Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Evergy worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Evergy by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 57.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

