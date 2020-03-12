Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,432 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $275.43 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,248.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

