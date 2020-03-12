EveryCoin (EVY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119,280.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $119,280.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.02263505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000699 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00039510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io.

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

