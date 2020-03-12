EXMO Coin (EXM) Reaches One Day Volume of $72,469.00

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 44.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 58.6% lower against the US dollar. One EXMO Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $72,469.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.02251343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00193819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00116395 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EXMO Coin Token Profile

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,835,940,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,561,655 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official.

EXMO Coin Token Trading

EXMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

