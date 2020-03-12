Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 69,111 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $82,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Shares of FB traded down $15.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.41. The stock had a trading volume of 43,191,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,441,760. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.34 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $441.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

