Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Reaches $0.0004

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 81.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $1,672.66 and approximately $7.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded down 91% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00507763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00047761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 61% against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.04426546 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00018411 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00051144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00025097 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

