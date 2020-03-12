Ferguson (LON:FERG) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Ferguson (LON:FERG) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oddo Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,773.41 ($89.10).

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 5,718 ($75.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,138.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,696.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

