FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.18% of FibroGen worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in FibroGen by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 85,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,170. FibroGen Inc has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.84.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $255,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $258,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,608.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,295 shares of company stock worth $1,436,971 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.