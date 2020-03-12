First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,013 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after buying an additional 75,857 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 963,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after buying an additional 87,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 44,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,361. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.10.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

