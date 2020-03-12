FirstBlood (1ST) Market Cap Hits $2.98 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 48.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $11,505.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, OKEx, HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 52.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.02263505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000699 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00039510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, IDEX, Gatecoin, Liqui, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

