Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,045 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.26% of Minerals Technologies worth $85,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,497,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 163,247 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 308,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 95,625 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

