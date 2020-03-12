Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,327 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Oshkosh worth $112,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,262,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,841,000 after buying an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,520,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OSK opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $60.18 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.08.

In related news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

