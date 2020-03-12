Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 238,630 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 238,630 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.60% of Paylocity worth $103,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 67.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 29,385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 31.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,899,000 after buying an additional 39,852 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 8.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 108.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

