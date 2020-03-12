Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $81,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $8,793,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,330,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.47. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HDB. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

