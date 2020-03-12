Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $107,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,400 shares of company stock worth $29,073,061. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $212.89 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.57 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.40. The company has a market capitalization of $246.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

