Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 107.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Cloudflare worth $99,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $186,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Cloudflare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $148,551.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,711.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,036,252 shares of company stock worth $46,328,167.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

