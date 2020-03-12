Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Quest Diagnostics worth $100,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX stock opened at $99.73 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $75,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,971 shares of company stock worth $26,242,369. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.