Franklin Resources Inc. Has $80.64 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,051 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.42% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $80,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Shares of EDU opened at $126.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.25. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.19.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

