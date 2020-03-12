Franklin Resources Inc. Has $81.43 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,876 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.92% of Brighthouse Financial worth $81,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 456,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 428,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $11,490,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.84. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.