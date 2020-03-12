Franklin Resources Inc. Has $82.28 Million Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,421 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.14% of Mercury Systems worth $82,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,843,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Mercury Systems by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 318,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,404 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 4,814.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98,743 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

