Franklin Resources Inc. Has $82.81 Million Stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,764,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.82% of Aqua America worth $82,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aqua America by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTR stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

