Franklin Resources Inc. Has $87.42 Million Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 19,745.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.52% of Conagra Brands worth $87,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,164,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,332,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,326,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,451,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,150,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,637,000 after purchasing an additional 528,780 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

CAG stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

