Franklin Resources Inc. Has $88.38 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,430 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.56% of Expedia Group worth $88,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $76.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

