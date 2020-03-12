Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.87% of Coupa Software worth $81,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 94,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $43,252.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,763,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,740 shares of company stock valued at $30,898,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $120.87 on Thursday. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $178.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.