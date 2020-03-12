Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,399 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.18% of Suncor Energy worth $91,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,603,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.