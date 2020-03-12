Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,347,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.59% of Plexus worth $103,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 10.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Plexus by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,843,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Plexus by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

