Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,023 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.25% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $109,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,487.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $132.00 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $122.68 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.14.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

