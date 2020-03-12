Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.89% of Crown worth $87,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Crown by 2,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Crown by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

