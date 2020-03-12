Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,100,011 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100,011 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Rexnord worth $108,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Rexnord by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $93,933.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,508.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $710,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,643.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,225 shares of company stock worth $14,646,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

RXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

