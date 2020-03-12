Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 36,175 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.24% of Moody’s worth $109,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,269,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,471. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO opened at $211.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $171.71 and a 1-year high of $287.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.86.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.36.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

