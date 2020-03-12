Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 58,153 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.34% of PPL worth $88,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in PPL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,694,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PPL by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,438,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,078,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. ValuEngine raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra boosted their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

