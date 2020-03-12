Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,278 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.20% of Deere & Company worth $106,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,668,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 939.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,723,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock opened at $145.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,099 shares of company stock worth $4,049,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.65.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.