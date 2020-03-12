Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 11,090 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.42% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $95,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,608,000 after acquiring an additional 961,177 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,897,000 after acquiring an additional 277,781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 268,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after acquiring an additional 236,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,598,000 after acquiring an additional 199,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $112.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 176.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.60.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.