Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 135,845 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,985,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 135,845 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $86,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

COG stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.