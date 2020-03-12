Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,649 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.47% of Equifax worth $79,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $3,615,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.38 and its 200-day moving average is $144.40. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.76 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

