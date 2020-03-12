Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 32,975 Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,975 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 9.31% of Matthews International worth $111,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia acquired 2,500 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,511. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. Matthews International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

