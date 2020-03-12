Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 35,512 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.27% of Alexander’s worth $89,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $306.55 on Thursday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.90 and a 1-year high of $394.70. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

