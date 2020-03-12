Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 8,773,404 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,773,404 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Vistra Energy worth $99,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

