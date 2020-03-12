Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,274,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.87% of Mueller Water Products worth $111,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 594.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $264,928.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $393,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MWA shares. ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

