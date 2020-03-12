FTX Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $197.18 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $197.18 million and $23.07 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00044110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00050560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00510603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.11 or 0.04801930 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006840 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00055495 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00022041 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,086,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,214,322 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

