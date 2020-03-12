Galliford Try’s (GFRD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of LON GFRD opened at GBX 124 ($1.63) on Thursday. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 52.65 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 201.40 ($2.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $138.89 million and a PE ratio of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 521.28.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

